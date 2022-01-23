TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 12,383 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 665,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 210,560 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $71.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

