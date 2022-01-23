Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $398.17 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 379,461 shares during the quarter. TopBuild makes up 2.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of TopBuild worth $398,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,327,000 after buying an additional 126,527 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after buying an additional 244,069 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after buying an additional 37,508 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after buying an additional 258,230 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 934.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,688,000 after buying an additional 318,278 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.63.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $231.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.52. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

