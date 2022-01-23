Parnassus Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 34,120 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 2.56% of IDACORP worth $133,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 18.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA stock opened at $109.37 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average is $106.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

