BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 246 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6,150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day moving average is $170.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

