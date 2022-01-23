Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 30,191 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 982,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 63,931 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 60,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIV opened at $20.64 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

