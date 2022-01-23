Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,240,000 after buying an additional 79,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Shares of RCL opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.99. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

