Analysts Expect Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) will report sales of $55.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rivian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.75 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian will report full year sales of $52.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $81.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rivian.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Rivian in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 134.64.

RIVN stock opened at 64.51 on Thursday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 60.51 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 104.75.

In other Rivian news, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough bought 2,450 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

