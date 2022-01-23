Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.15 Million

Analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post $204.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.90 million and the highest is $208.40 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $151.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $853.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $850.25 million to $859.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $915.20 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $933.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $78.75 on Thursday. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average is $89.58. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

In related news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $100,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in Helios Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,940,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Helios Technologies by 95.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.