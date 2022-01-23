Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $553.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post $553.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $478.07 million to $687.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $295.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

CPE opened at $47.23 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.96.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after buying an additional 1,535,793 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after buying an additional 558,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

