Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Tops $0.33

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $46.02 million and approximately $16.09 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00052442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.24 or 0.06962166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,952.88 or 0.99794897 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

