Findlay Park Partners LLP Buys 1,181,863 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,673,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181,863 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $280,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Analog Devices stock opened at $159.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.