Findlay Park Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,477,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises approximately 2.1% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $311,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $122.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 41.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

