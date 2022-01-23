CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Boosted by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,390 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 2.9% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.96% of CME Group worth $1,362,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after acquiring an additional 275,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,310,000 after acquiring an additional 156,419 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after acquiring an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $225.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.73 and a 1-year high of $234.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,545 shares of company stock worth $4,800,750. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

