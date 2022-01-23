Parnassus Investments LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,616 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,196 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.27% of Adobe worth $750,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $499.91 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.21. The company has a market cap of $238.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

