Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,917.43.

MELI stock opened at $1,052.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.99 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,001.01 and a 1 year high of $2,012.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,224.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,522.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.