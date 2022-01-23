Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.46. The company has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

