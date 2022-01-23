Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PIM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares in the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE PIM opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.