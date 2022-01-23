Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 4,701 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 28.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 538,106 shares during the period.

NYSE:HIO opened at $4.78 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

