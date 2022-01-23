IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $20,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $223,420,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $501.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.23 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $601.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $639.50.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

