Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $109.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.89.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.