Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $316.12 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $162.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.54 and a 200-day moving average of $316.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

