Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires Shares of 992 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $276.42 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.15 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

