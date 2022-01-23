First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,825 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $36,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $196.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.