First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $38,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $937,781,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,838,180 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $160.07 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.47.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

