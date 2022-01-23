First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 22,418 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $40,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB opened at $128.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.19. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $128.20 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.