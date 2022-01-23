First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 95,065 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,065 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $43,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $73.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $61.08 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

