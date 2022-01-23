NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,633 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,348,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 208,998 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,256,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,666,000 after acquiring an additional 378,175 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

