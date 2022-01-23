NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 151.5% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 23.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Anthem by 26.3% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock opened at $441.56 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $437.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.55.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.