NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 151.5% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 23.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Anthem by 26.3% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANTM stock opened at $441.56 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $437.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.55.
Anthem Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.