People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.29.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $289.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $417.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

