Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after buying an additional 451,803 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Avalara by 180.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 327,455 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at $48,693,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,263 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.35. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.14 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Avalara’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

