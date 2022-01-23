SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $581.76 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $435.77 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $698.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $797.29.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

