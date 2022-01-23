SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SIVB stock opened at $581.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $698.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $435.77 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Truist Financial upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.29.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

