The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Cap Hits $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.21 or 0.00325332 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000119 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

