Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 32.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,527,000 after purchasing an additional 102,027 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities stock opened at $188.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.76. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.