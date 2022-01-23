People s United Financial Inc. Sells 355 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,739.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149,338 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period.

IEI opened at $127.14 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $126.50 and a 52 week high of $132.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

