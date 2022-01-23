People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 34.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $550,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $63.09 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

