Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,805 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,938 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,630,000 after buying an additional 634,567 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after buying an additional 85,588 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.