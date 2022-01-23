$254.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report $254.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.32 million and the highest is $259.69 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $90.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 181.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $798.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $816.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($45.70) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AHT stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $77.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

