Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Million

Analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to report sales of $6.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.13 million and the lowest is $6.10 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $16,809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,790,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $6,061,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $24,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

