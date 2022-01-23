TrueFi Trading 30.1% Lower Over Last Week (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $101.76 million and $7.74 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006364 BTC.

About TrueFi

TRU is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.