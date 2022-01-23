Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $193,206.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $12.39 million and $193,206.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for approximately $963.51 or 0.02674437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00052442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.24 or 0.06962166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,952.88 or 0.99794897 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 12,858 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

