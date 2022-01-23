People s United Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQNR opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

