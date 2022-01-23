People s United Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.