Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,377 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,766,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 700.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

