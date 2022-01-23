Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 107 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,302,000. Finally, First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $241.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -803.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.62. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -310.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

