Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 48,544 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 78.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 79.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 32.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 358,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY opened at $96.45 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.42 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.73.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

