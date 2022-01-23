Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.35% of Cboe Global Markets worth $46,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.18.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.