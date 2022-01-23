CI Investments Inc. Invests $737,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,238,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after acquiring an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 797,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 896,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after acquiring an additional 746,714 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

Several research firms have commented on CG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

