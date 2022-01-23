DG Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 544,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Provention Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911 over the last three months. 13.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

