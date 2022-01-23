Syntropy Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $76.54 million and approximately $823,873.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 512,297,763 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

